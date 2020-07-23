Sister Cities International has elected El Paso city Rep. Peter Svarzbein vice-chair of its board of directors. Sister Cities International is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. It serves as the national membership organization for individual sister cities, counties and states across the country. El Paso and Juárez recently hosted the 2020 Mexico/U.S. Mayor’s Summit that brought together more than 350 citizen diplomats, mayors and other elected officials across the United States and Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.