The city of El Paso has been included among the top ten cities in the 2020 Digital Cities Survey. The survey recognizes cities that use technology to better serve their citizens despite new challenges triggered by the pandemic. El Paso ranked seventh in the population category of 500,000 or more for a variety of technology efforts, including exceeding its “20 for 2020” strategic plan goals by 78%.

