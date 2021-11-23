The Center for Digital Government has named El Paso a Top 10 city in its 2021 Digital Cities Survey, which recognizes cities “utilizing technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity and more.” El Paso ranked 10th in the population category of 500,000 or more. The 2021 survey highlights the city of El Paso’s effort to facilitate a work-from-home model for its 6,000 employees starting in March 2020, implement a new agenda management system to assist with virtual City Council meetings, restructure the IT department and require mandatory cybersecurity training for all employees. For more information, go online to GovTech.com.
City recognized among Top 10 for use of technology
- By El Paso Inc. staff
