The city of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department has been awarded $250,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law in March. MCAD will distribute the funds as grants to El Paso’s arts and cultural eligible recipients in its fiscal year 2022 and 2023.
City receives funding to support arts and culture organizations
- By El Paso Inc. staff
