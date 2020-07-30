The city of El Paso has been awarded more than $40.8 million in federal funding to help Sun Metro continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will assist Sun Metro as it prepares to ramp up mobility by bringing back weekday and weekend routes on Aug. 2. Some of the changes include reinstating fare rates and front-door boarding, which have been waived since April, as well as keeping seat-closed signs on every other seat to promote social distancing and requiring operators and passengers to wear face coverings.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.