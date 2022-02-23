The city of El Paso has launched a program that helps low- and-moderate income El Pasoans purchase their first home. Financial support includes principal reduction, as well as down payment and closing cost assistance. For homes purchased within priority areas identified by the city, the program provides up to $45,000 in principal reduction and up to $5,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance. For homes in other areas of the city, the program provides up to $25,000 and $5,000, respectively. The priority areas include parts of Central, Downtown and the Medical Center of the Americas. For more information, including the qualifications and application materials, email fthbprogram@elpasotexas.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.