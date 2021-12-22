The city of El Paso has partnered with the National League of Cities to support local small businesses through the City Innovation Ecosystems program, which helps cities adopt policies, programs and practices to give underrepresented entrepreneurs more opportunities for economic advancement. As program participants, the city has committed to identifying 10 or more businesses that would benefit from Community Development Financial Institution financing and helping them secure financing. It will also participate in quarterly calls with other cities to share progress updates and lessons learned.

