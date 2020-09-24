The city of El Paso has partnered with the YWCA to provide free child care for children ages 0-12 whose families have been financially impacted by COVID-19. The YWCA will use CARES Act funds for the provision of child care services, after-school services and other eligible expenses from September through December. Services will be provided to eligible families, essential employees and stressed families, with priority given to city of El Paso employees. For more information, call 915-519-0000.

