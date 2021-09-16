The National Procurement Institute has awarded the city of El Paso Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing Department the 2021 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award. El Paso is one of 64 cities in the U.S. and Canada to receive the award. It is earned by public and nonprofit organizations that obtain a high application score based on innovation, professionalism, e-procurement procedures, productivity and leadership. It is the eighth year in a row that the city has received the award.

