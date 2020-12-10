Pethealth Inc. has named El Paso Animal Services and the Department of Information Technology Services the recipient of the 2020 Diane & Bob Hoover Innovation Award. The award is presented to individuals or groups who strive to better the animal welfare industry through innovation in technology. The city departments have been recognized for the creation of the Pet Finder Map. The web tool makes it easier for residents to locate lost and found pets by placing their location on a citywide interactive map. As part of its prize, the city will receive $10,000, which will be used to enhance Animal Services’ technological capabilities.

