The city of El Paso has named David Coronado as managing director of international bridges and economic development and Elizabeth Triggs as interim director of economic and international development. Triggs replaces Jessica Herrera, who stepped down to take a position with CBRE in the private sector. Coronado has led the International Bridges Department since 2018. Before joining the city, he worked at the Institute for Policy and Economic Development at the University of Texas at El Paso. Coronado has a master’s degree in economic development from the University of Texas at El Paso. Triggs has been with the city for nearly a decade. She is the strategic partnerships officer and was previously assistant director of international and economic development. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Texas at El Paso.

