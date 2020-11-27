Guerra

The city of El Paso has named Araceli Guerra managing director of internal services. Guerra began her career with the city in 2006, providing support for enterprise applications. In 2010, she led the software team as the application administrator, and in 2011, was part of the initiative to establish and lead the Information Technology Project Management Office. She was the assistant director for six years before being named director of information technology services. She has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in systems engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. She is a certified Project Management Professional, a senior Baldrige Examiner and a Lean Six Sigma green belt.

