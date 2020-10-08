Triggs

The city of El Paso has named Elizabeth Triggs as its new strategic partnerships officer. Triggs has served in various roles at the city since 2012, including assistant director of international and economic development. In her new role, she will “work to ensure alignment across city operations and play a critical role in utility oversight by working closely with multiple departments and Communities of Excellence Partners – county, schools districts, universities and hospitals – to keep the city dynamic and nimble in addressing its strategic challenges and opportunities,” according to a press release. Triggs is accredited by the Congress of New Urbanism and has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Texas at El Paso.

