Martinez

The city of El Paso has named Norma Martinez director of library services. Martinez, who has been with the city for more than 25 years, has been interim library director since June 2019. She began her career as a library information specialist in 1994, then became a branch manager, and eventually served as assistant director of libraries. Now she oversees the city’s public library system. Martinez has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix and a master’s in information science from the University of North Texas.

