Ellen Smyth, the city’s longtime director of Environmental Services, will now also oversee Sun Metro. Smyth will serve as managing director, overseeing Sun Metro and the Environmental Services department. The city says it is changing its approach to managing Sun Metro, which, like other transit systems nationwide, has experienced decreased revenues as a result of decreased ridership. Smyth has a Master of Public Administration from New Mexico State University and a Master of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University. She also has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.

