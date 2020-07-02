The city of El Paso has named Ben Fyffe as its new director of cultural affairs and recreation. Fyffe has been a city employee for 19 years and will now lead the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department and the Parks and Recreation Department. He has worked in various roles at the city, including assistant head of education at the El Paso Museum of Art and assistant director of museums and cultural affairs. While at the city, he has secured $3.4 million in grants, donations and sponsorships to expand programs. He has a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in public administration from UTEP.
City names director of cultural affairs and recreation
- El Paso Inc. staff
