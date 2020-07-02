Fyffe

The city of El Paso has named Ben Fyffe as its new director of cultural affairs and recreation. Fyffe has been a city employee for 19 years and will now lead the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department and the Parks and Recreation Department. He has worked in various roles at the city, including assistant head of education at the El Paso Museum of Art and assistant director of museums and cultural affairs. While at the city, he has secured $3.4 million in grants, donations and sponsorships to expand programs. He has a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in public administration from UTEP.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.