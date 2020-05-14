Longtime city of El Paso engineer Sam Rodriguez has been named chief operations and transportation officer and El Paso International Airport director. He replaces Monica Lombrana who is retiring. “We are grateful to Monica Lombrana for her more than 26 years of exceptional leadership and dedication to the city of El Paso, and sincerely believe she deserves time to enjoy her retirement,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.
Rodriguez will have oversight over the city’s capital improvements department, airport, streets and maintenance, the international bridges department and the performance office. Ellen Smyth, who oversees the environmental services department and Sun Metro, will also report to Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.