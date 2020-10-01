The Center for Digital Government, a national research and advisory institute, has awarded the city of El Paso’s EP Strong website its Overall Winner of the Future Ready Award. The award, sponsored by Google Cloud, is presented to jurisdictions whose initiatives are paving the way toward new public-sector innovations in an uncertain world. The EP Strong website was created after the Aug. 3 mass shooting to provide information to the community. It was updated in March to provide COVID-19 related information, including health orders and data.

