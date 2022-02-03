The El Paso City Council has approved an air service development incentive program in an effort to increase non-stop service to new destinations from El Paso International Airport. The incentives, which were based on an analysis of what similar-sized airports offer airlines, include waived landing fees for two years, 100 square feet of operating space for two years and funds for marketing based on seats. Funding for the program comes from airport enterprise funds.

