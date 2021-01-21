Herrera

The city of El Paso has named Ramon Herrera interim director of El Paso Animal Services. The current director, Paula Powell, is retiring. Herrera has worked with the city for more than a decade in various roles, including as a member of the shelter reform taskforce and as the city’s marketing and public engagement manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Texas State University, a certification in Animal Shelter Management from the University of the Pacific and has been selected for the Executive Leadership Certification Program from Southern Utah University and the Best Friends Animal Society.

