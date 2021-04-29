Longtime El Paso meteorologist Chuck DeBroder has joined Workforce Solutions Borderplex as a “WSB workforce temperature check forecaster,” the agency announced last week. Debroder’s segments on YouTube, which provide labor market report data for job seekers, are supported by Workforce Solutions Borderplex’s partnership with Riverside High School’s Media Tech Department. DeBroder, who was the chief meteorologist for KTSM Channel 9 from 1995 to 2018, has a bachelor’s degree in radio/TV broadcasting and public relations from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Metropolitan State University. He is a certified master hypnotist and is launching a new sleep coaching program brand called The Sleep Optimizer.
Chuck DeBroder joins Workforce Solutions Borderplex
- El Paso Inc. staff
- Updated
