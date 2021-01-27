The El Paso children’s museum and science center is asking the community for help in naming the $70 million museum scheduled to open in 2022. The Name the Museum Challenge will run through May 1. The winner will receive a lifetime membership to the museum. Visit epcmuseum.org to submit suggestions.

