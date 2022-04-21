La Nube Renderings

An architectural rendering shows the design of the outside of the museum, which was inspired by the clouds that drift across El Paso’s big, sunny skies.

 Rendering provided by La Nube

La Nube, the children’s museum under construction in Downtown, has launched the Reach for the Clouds campaign. Donors who make a gift of $250 will have their names recognized in the Anything’s Possible Climber experience area. Donors will also have the opportunity to experience La Nube before it is open to the public. There are limited spots, and the campaign runs through July 15. For more information, go to la-nube.org/donate. The museum is expected to open in early 2023.

