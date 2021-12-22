Daniel Veale

Daniel Veale

El Paso Children’s Hospital his hired El Paso native Daniel Veale as director of marketing. Veale oversees all aspects of both internal and external marketing and advertising. Veale has worked in senior level marketing positions in the athletics departments at Southern Methodist University, and, most recently, the University of Texas at El Paso. He has a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications from SMU and a master’s in business administration from UTEP. While at UTEP, where Veale was a liaison to the city of El Paso, El Paso County and Fort Bliss, he was named one of El Paso’s Top 30 Professionals Under 30.

