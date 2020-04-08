The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation has awarded El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation a $43,908 Brave Beginnings Grant. The funds will be used to purchase a Draeger BabyLeo incubator bed to care for the smallest and most premature babies at The Laura and Pat Gordon Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The device is the first to provide three synchronized heat sources.

