The Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center has named Pam Teicher a member of its board of directors. Teicher is a retired educator with 28 years of experience as a teacher and guidance counselor with the El Paso Independent School District. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from NMSU and a master’s degree in education from UTEP. Teicher has lived in El Paso for 36 years. Her son Ethan received services from PdN Children’s more than 20 years ago and he now volunteers at the organization as a child care aide.

