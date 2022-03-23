Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit based in Houston, recently introduced the members of its El Paso advisory board at a reception, held March 22 at Hotel Indigo in Downtown. They are: Ben Arriola, president of Southwest University; Ernesto Avila, Sunflower Bank regional president; Richard Castro, owner of Castro Enterprises; attorney Laura Enriquez; Estrella Escobar, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser’s chief of staff; Rosamaria Gonzalez, executive of operations at Grupo De la Vega; Michael Kelly, vice president of programs at the Paso del Norte Health Foundation; Tita Hunt, a community volunteer; Dan Longoria, owner of Mattress Firm in El Paso; Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex; El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego; and Kelly Tomblin, CEO of El Paso Electric. Established in 1989, the nonprofit works to understand and address the root causes of child poverty and inequality.
Children at Risk introduces El Paso advisory board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
