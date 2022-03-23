Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit based in Houston, recently introduced the members of its El Paso advisory board at a reception, held March 22 at Hotel Indigo in Downtown. They are: Ben Arriola, president of Southwest University; Ernesto Avila, Sunflower Bank regional president; Richard Castro, owner of Castro Enterprises; attorney Laura Enriquez; Estrella Escobar, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser’s chief of staff; Rosamaria Gonzalez, executive of operations at Grupo De la Vega; Michael Kelly, vice president of programs at the Paso del Norte Health Foundation; Tita Hunt, a community volunteer; Dan Longoria, owner of Mattress Firm in El Paso; Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex; El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego; and Kelly Tomblin, CEO of El Paso Electric. Established in 1989, the nonprofit works to understand and address the root causes of child poverty and inequality.

