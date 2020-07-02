Kelly
Diane Sierra

Children at Risk has named Michael Kelly to its board of directors. Kelly, who was appointed for a three-year term, is vice president of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. Children at Risk is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the quality of life for Texas children through research, public policy analysis, education, collaboration and advocacy.

