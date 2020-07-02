Chihuahua Cerveza, a Mexican lager brand, has partnered with Glazer’s Beer and Beverage to bring its products to El Paso. Chihuahua Cerveza was founded in 2017 and is brewed in the United States. “We have a great appreciation for what the Chihuahua name means to El Paso and we are proud to have chosen this great city to launch our Texas expansion,” Kevin Wygant, Chihuahua Cerveza’s sales director, said in a news release.

