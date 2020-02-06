The International Association of Assessing Officers has appointed Dinah Kilgore, RPA, to its board of directors. Kilgore is the executive director and chief appraiser at the El Paso Central Appraisal District. Kilgore will serve through 2022. The association was formed in 1934 and has more than 8,000 members worldwide. Also, the El Paso Society for Human Resource Management has named Gabrielle Melendez, PHR, SHRM-CP, its Professional of the Year. Melendez is chief human resource officer for the El Paso Central Appraisal District and has been a member of the society since 2002.
