JPMorgan Chase has donated $7,500 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s promotores de salud outreach program. Promotores de salud are community health workers who deliver bilingual, culturally competent health education within their communities. Alongside the El Paso-Health Education and Awareness Team, known as EP-HEAT, the promotores have educated El Pasoans about COVID-19 and the vaccines and boosters. They have also distributed more than 5,000 care packages with face masks, hand sanitizer and educational materials. EP-HEAT is made up of TTUHSC El Paso faculty, staff members and students.

