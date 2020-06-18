The El Paso Chamber’s 2020 Leadership Class 42 has launched “42 and YOU,” an initiative aimed at supporting the El Paso community through the COVID-19 crisis. The class is partnering with Operation H.O.P.E. to raise funds for groceries for those impacted by the pandemic. The campaign will last 42 days and is seeking assistance and involvement from individuals and organizations across the city. For more information, visit Leadership Class 42’s social media pages.

