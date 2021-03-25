Century 21 Real Estate has named Jackie York a recipient of a 2020 President’s Producer award. York is a sales associate with Century 21 The Edge in El Paso. She received the award for earning the Century 21 Centurion award and the Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year. The Centurion award recognizes sales affiliates that earn $282,000 in sales production or 66 closed transaction sides. The Quality Service Pinnacle award is presented to independent offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 50% of their consumers with a score of 95% or better for two consecutive years. Century 21 also awarded The Edge its 2020 President’s Award for its commitment to service and productivity.

