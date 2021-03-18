Trella Driggers, a real estate agent with Century 21 ADP Associates, has earned the Centurion 21 honor for being a top-producing Centurion award winner in the global Century 21 system for more than 21 years. Century 21 Real Estate also recognized the Brian Burds Team at Century 21 Haggertywith the Grand Centurion Team award for its 2020 sales totals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.