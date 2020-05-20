The Women’s Business Border Center, a joint project of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration, has been awarded $420,000 in Business Resource Assistance funds through the federal CARES Act. The center is offering technical assistance, resources and training for businesses, along with guidance on applying for the various SBA loan programs. For more information, go online to WomenBorderCenter.com.

