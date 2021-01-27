CBRE has leased a 123,966-square-foot industrial property in El Paso to a single tenant, a third-party logistics company that services regional manufacturers. The building, now under construction at 9541 Joe Rodriguez Dr., is owned by Boston-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York-based Raith Capital Partners. CBRE’s Arturo De La Mora and Andres Sandoval represent both companies in the marketing and leasing of their portfolios.

