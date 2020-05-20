WestStar Title has named Christian Perez Giese to its board of directors.
Christian is senior vice president and director of CBRE in El Paso. He has 18 years of experience handling industrial and commercial real estate projects along the Texas/Mexico border. Christian is chair of CBRE’s Hispanic and Latin Business Resource Group and is part of the Texas Leadership team. He has a bachelor’s degree in political economy from the University of California, Berkeley.
