CBRE has promoted brokers Arturo De la Mora and Rebecca Rojas. De la Mora, who joined the company in 2014, was promoted to first vice president. He was born in El Paso and raised in Juárez and served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso. Rojas, who has been with the company since 2010, was promoted to vice president. She focuses primarily on retail and office tenant representation and investment sales and has a bachelor’s degree from UTEP.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.