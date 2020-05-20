Casa Nissan is providing one student from the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing with a complimentary one-year lease of a Nissan Kicks crossover SUV, along with basic maintenance services for the vehicle. The gift was made in celebration of National Nurses Week. Ronnie Lowenfield, general manager of Casa Ford Lincoln Nissan, is a member of the Texas Tech El Paso President’s Development Council. So far, the nursing school has graduated more than 600 students.

