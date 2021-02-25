Casa Collision Center of El Paso has been certified by Assured Performance Collision Care as a collision repair shop. The certification guarantees that collision repairs will be performed according to manufacturer’s repair protocol by a properly trained and qualified technician, using correct tools and equipment. Assure Performance Collision Care is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization based in Aliso Viejo, California, that promotes automotive safety within the collision care industry.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.