Mister Car Wash has opened its 13th location in El Paso. The new car wash is at 8950 Dyer St. and is led by general manager Kyrie Manquero. Manquero has worked with Mister Car Wash since 2009, when she began as a part-time customer service representative. This is the third location the company has opened since 2019. It now employs about 230 people.

