The El Paso New Car Dealers Association has announced the 19 recipients of its scholarship fund for the 2019-20 academic year. Each recipient will receive between $750 and $1,000. They are: Luz Aguirre, UTEP; Valeria Virrueta, Texas A&M; Alyssa Maldonado, UTEP; Zoraya Yanar, NMSU; Zoe Beltran, UTEP; Bryan Delgado, UTEP; Luis-Carlos Jurado, UTEP; Kameron Keoho, UTEP; Shaylyn Mulligan, Texas Women’s University; Samantha Escandon, EPCC; Abigail Nevarez, UTEP; Victoria Love-Appling, UTEP; Kiara Keoho, UTEP; Bryan Canales, UTEP; Edna Rivas Morales, EPCC; Bianca Badillo, UTEP; Mateo Nevarez, Texas Tech; Angel Badillo, UTEP; Madison Nevarez, Texas Tech.
