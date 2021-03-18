Myers

The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association has named Norma Myers as one of its 2021 TEPSANs of the Year. Myers is the principal at Capistrano Elementary in the Ysleta Independent School District. The award is given to educators who are committed to advancing the pricipalship and the association, as well as serving as a voice for Texas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.