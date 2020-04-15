Canutillo Independent School District Trustee Armando Rodriguez was elected to the board of the National School Boards Action Center. The NSBAC’s mission is to advocate at the federal and national levels for the advancement of public education, local school board leadership, and excellence and equity in public schools. Rodriguez is serving his fourth term on the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees.

