Christina Rodriguez

Canutillo Independent School District has named Christina Rodriguez its new communications specialist. She joins the district’s public information office. Rodriguez has a bachelor’s degree in corporate and organizational communication from the University of Texas at El Paso. Most recently, she was a communications manager at UTEP’s Office of University Communications.

