The Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants has nominated Martha Piekarski, chief business officer at Canutillo Independent School District, to serve a three-year term on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Council. Piekarski has been a member of the society for more than 20 years. She was also recently appointed to the Ethics Committee at the Association of School Business Officials International.
Canutillo ISD executive nominated to council
- El Paso Inc. staff
