The United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission recently completed the reconstruction of a segment of the American Canal in El Paso. The concrete-lined canal, which was constructed more than 80 years ago, was demolished and a new concrete lining constructed. The canal capacity was increased by 28% and modern safety equipment was installed to reduce canal drownings and increase worker safety. The work was performed by Meridian Contracting Inc., which was awarded the $21 million contract in 2017.

