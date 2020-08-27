Pieratt

The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces has named Dr. William Pieratt its new dean and chief academic officer. Right now, Pieratt, a preeminent internist, is an associate dean at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. He starts his new job on Sept. 1. Originally from Giddings, Texas, Pieratt earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Texas A&M University. He went on to complete a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, now known as the University of North Texas Health Science Center. Pieratt completed his internship and residency training in internal medicine at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a recipient of multiple teaching awards, including the AIM Educator of the Year Award and the Excel Teaching Award.

