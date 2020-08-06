The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine has announced a partnership with the Florida Institute of Technology and Steward Health Care that will expand its clinical education reach to Florida. Beginning in August, medical students at Burrell, a four-year, private osteopathic medical school in Las Cruces, New Mexico, will have the opportunity to conduct clinical rotations or hands-on medical training at Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Steward Medical Group clinics. Students will live in off-campus housing in Melbourne and have access to the same services that full-time Florida Tech students receive. Nine students are already taking advantage of the new partnership and plans are underway to host 50 Burrell College medical students each year.

