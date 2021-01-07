The El Paso Association of Builders donated more than $5,000 in toys and more than $2,500 in food to the community over the holidays. The association launched the toy drive in mid-November. The board’s effort to fill baskets of food to distribute to 25 families grew with the announcement of a separate matching donation by the board’s president, Edgar Garcia. The association has more than 250 member companies.

